Chicken fried rice sold at Trader Joe’s and other retailers recalled because it could contain glass

CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that a frozen food manufacturer is recalling roughly 3.4 million pounds of chicken fried rice products shipped to Trader Joe’s locations around the U.S. and to retailers in Canada because they might contain glass.

The recall, reported by the Department of Agriculture on Thursday, involves frozen “not ready-to-eat” chicken fried rice produced by a Portland, Oregon-based Ajinomoto Foods North America between Sept. 8, 2025, and Nov. 17, 2025. The items sold at Trader Joe’s grocery stores come in 20-ounce packages and contain stir-fried rice, vegetables, chicken, and eggs.

Ajinomoto is also recalling cardboard packages exported to Canada that contain six bags of frozen chicken fried rice labeled “Ajinomoto yakitori chicken with Japanese-style fried rice” and that bear the best-by dates of Sept. 9 through Nov. 12.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in an online notice that the products may be contaminated with foreign material, “specifically glass.”

Ajinomoto notified the agency after four customers reported finding glass in the product.

No injuries tied to the frozen chicken fried rice have been reported, according to the FSIS. The agency advises consumers who bought the product not to eat it and to throw it away.

