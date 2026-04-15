Chief Duane Hughes shares his journey in fire service

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is the final week for Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes.

For three decades, Hughes has served his community.

Before beginning his career in the fire service, the Columbus native spent four years in the U.S. Army, an experience that shaped his path forward.

“I had an interest in firefighting, in doing my career in the army. We would have a fire watch. There were some guys who had actually been in the fire service, and they were telling me about the careers when we would do that,” said Hughes.

Hughes learned about an opening at Columbus Fire and Rescue through a family friend and was hired in October of 1995, alongside five other recruits.

Nearly thirty-one years later, he’s preparing to hang up his gear.

“The fire service has been really good for me as far as in the context of serving the community, raising a family, and just giving back.”

From firefighter to captain to chief, Hughes has served in a number of roles at Columbus Fire and Rescue.

However, with each promotion came not only more responsibility but also more exposure to tragedy.

Hughes said one of the hardest lessons of the job is learning how to cope with the emotional toll firefighters carry.

“And I’ve seen the detrimental effects in firefighters, who see people on the worst days of their lives. There’s nothing that can describe the emotions when you’re dealing with a parent who’s lost a child,” said Hughes.

Hughes says takes dedication and humility to work in fire service.

“Those that excel here were called they were called to these positions. You have to have a servant’s heart. You have to realize that there is more going on that your own wants and your own personal needs,” said Hughes.

Co‑workers say that servant leadership has defined his career.

“Chief Hughes was always honest and fair with the crews. His integrity is something I’ll always remember and take with me in my career,” CFR Battalion Chief Wes Mims.

“The way that he holds himself, his composure. When he walks around you know, he’s just one that you feel like you can walk up to and talk to about anything. And I think that says a lot about somebody,” said Raevonne Reece, a CFR firefighter.

Though his last day with Columbus Fire and Rescue is on Thursday, Hughes said his commitment to service isn’t ending.

Friends, city leaders, and fellow firefighters gathered on Tuesday to celebrate his impact on the department and the community.

Hughes said he plans to complete his Doctorate in Emergency Management this summer.

During Hughes’ time as chief, four new fire vehicles and some storm shelters for the fire stations were purchased.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.