Child killed, 5 injured in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS Affiliate WJTV, a child was killed, and five others were injured during a crash in Madison County, according to authorities.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on MS-22 around 6:45 pm on June 6, 2026.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 31-year-old Mondoa Hervey, of Florida, was traveling east on the highway collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 29-year-old Brittany Mack, of Canton. Troopers said four children were in the Chevrolet.

Investigators said Mack and two of the children were transported by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with unknown injuries. Troopers said a third child passenger was airlifted to UMMC, and the fourth child passenger died at the scene.

According to MHP, Hervey was also transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

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