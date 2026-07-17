The Bridge Camp teaches students lessons for health and success

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – For this field trip, students are visiting Tupelo Aviation, learning about maintenance for an airplane.

It is part of The Bridge, an enrichment academy, organized by Wear It Well, with help from the Tupelo Police Athletic League.

Wear It Well promotes healthy individuals, families and communities and their summer program is all about keeping students active, as they learn, while having fun.

‘It is the Karate Kid approach, you teach lessons, if we play a game of UNO, if you have a blue card, you are not feeling your best, a red card, you may feel angry, so we use everything, whether it is fun and games, or having CATCH Kids come to teach,” said Katina Davis Tucker, founder of Wear It Well.

Catch Kids representatives spent part of their afternoon, teaching students about the importance of proper dental hygiene.

Leah Mitchell is with Catch Kids. The non profit provides free healthcare for children. Mitchell says partnering with The Bridge falls right in line with the Mission of Catch Kids.

‘Seeing them do things hands on, what they are doing, is using disclosure tablets to see bacteria levels of their mouth, to see if they are brushing correctly,” said Leah Mitchell, who is with Catch Kids.

What did you learn today?

“You can get gum disease and if you don’t take care of your teeth, you could die,” said Princess.

What else have you learned at The Bridge Camp?

‘I learned how to do proper CPR to save people’s lives, and some schools have police officers to make sure people are safe,” said Hayden.

There is never a dull moment at The Bridge camp and that is the goal, as kids and teens are learning, having fun, while preparing for their future.

The Bridge Camp wraps up Friday. Then Wear It Well will have its regular, after school programs once the semester begins.

wearitwell.org