Cinco de Mayo and Severe Weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain shouldn’t disrupt any Cinco de Mayo dinner plans this evening. Very isolated showers will be more likely for our northern counties today.

TODAY – Happy Cinco de Mayo! Isolated showers come in this afternoon and linger overnight, but most of us will stay dry. Stronger storms will stay in Northwest Mississippi for the most part. Temps will warm into the low 80s this afternoon and mid to low 70sby dinner time.

TOMORROW – Widespread rain comes tomorrow with a chance of strong to severe storms. The majority of our viewing area is highlighted in a 2/5 Slight risk for storms moving through the afternoon and tomorrow night. All modes are possible including tornadoes, but primary concerns right now are damaging winds of 60+ mph and hail from the size of quarters to golf balls.

THIS WEEKEND – Friday will be nice and clear although a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Saturday and Sunday have a chance for more scattered storms. Sunday is expected to be very warm with temps getting close to the mid 80s.