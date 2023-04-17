Clean slate early in week as sunshine and warmer weather grabs hold

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Highs climb into the low 80s by midweek amid higher pressure and clearer skies. Rain returns to the forecast over the weekend with a Saturday cold front.

MONDAY: Highs sit in the low 70s as sunshine prevails. Lows drop into the upper 40s. No rain is expected Monday.

TUESDAY: Further warming is in store Tuesday as ridging and high pressure continue to aid in our regime of increasing temperatures. Lows are slightly warmer overnight Tuesday, sitting in the low 50s. No rain is expected Tuesday.

NEXT WEEK: We max out temperature-wise midweek, as afternoon temperatures top out in the low 80s. Lows climb into the low 60s by the same time period. Rain chances return Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. No severe threat is anticipated at this time but we will keep you updated.