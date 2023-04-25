Columbus Christian Academy raises money for player sidelined with rare health condition

STEENS, Miss (WCBI)- Columbus Christian Academy freshman left fielder Rowe Gillis was honored prior to the Rams’ regular season finale last night against Starkville Home School. Since last summer he has suffered from a rare condition called median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS), which means Rowe has a ligament that is interfering with his celiac artery. That’s the artery that supplies blood to the stomach, liver, and pancreas. Because of this, he has intense stomach pain, nausea and lost nearly 40 pounds.

Rowe hasn’t been able to attend school or participate in activities since the fall. His family is fortunate to have a plan- May 5th he’s having surgery in Washington DC. Proceeds from last night’s game went towards the Gillis family.

“We have a great school and it’s because we have great families,” Athletic Director Billy Thomas said. “When one of our families needs something, that’s our job as a Christian school to fill that gap. It touched my heart to see so many people come out, lay their hands on someone, and pray for them.”

If you’d like to help, call the Columbus Christian Academy main office to make a donation. They’ll be sure to get the money to Rowe’s family.