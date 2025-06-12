Columbus City Council discusses budget amendment

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council has a few housekeeping items to clear up before the new administration takes over next month.

At today’s work session, the council drafted a resolution to amend the city budget to take care of expenses that came up over the past year.

Any time money is spent beyond what is allocated in the budget, an amendment has to be made.

The amendments today covered everything from police cars to airport property to software.

Everything had been approved in the minutes of the meetings, but a formal budget amendment resolution was needed before the administration change.

“And this is not unusual. These types of things happen all through a budget season, because you can’t know for sure when you’re finalizing your budget, exactly what your expenses are going to be in some areas, or what needs might arise. So, this was just, you know, actually taking care of things that needed to be done as we come to the end of this administration,” Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The Council will vote on the resolution at Tuesday’s regular meeting. The new administration will take office on July 1.

