Columbus High School Administration hosts student Career Fair

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As we come closer to the end of the school year, many students are starting to think about life after school.

Sometimes, it’s hard to know what options are available out there.

That’s why the administration at Columbus High School hosted a Career Fair today, March 27.

Representatives from colleges, the military, and area employers were on hand to give students a look at what’s available in their own backyard and across the state and country.

Besides openings for post-graduation jobs, some area manufacturers also offer internship opportunities while students are still in school.

Career counselors say it’s all about giving choices in front of the students.

“I hope they take away some options, like, now I know I may not want to go to college right now, but there are industries right around us that I can be employed at, gainfully, and I may want to check out the military. That may be an option for me now. I just want them to leave with different options for their future,” said Student Counselor Latoria Johnson.

Counselor Latoria Johnson said some manufacturers will pay for training or even school for employees.

