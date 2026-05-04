Columbus hosts Mississippi High School Fishing Tournament

COLUMBUS, Miss.

(WCBI) – With the Bassmaster Elite Series wrapping up in Columbus earlier this spring, this weekend it was students taking the spotlight on the water.

The Mississippi High School Bass Nation State Championship brought anglers from across the state to the Columbus Marina and the Tennessee‑Tombigbee Waterway.

More than 70 boats lined the water this weekend as some of Mississippi’s best high school anglers competed in a two‑day state championship tournament.

The event also included a junior competition, giving students as young as fifth grade a chance to learn the sport and compete alongside family members.

This is the first time Columbus has hosted the state’s High School Bass Nation Championship.

Tournament director Dave Russell said the sport continues to grow because it brings families together.

“It’s a family sport,” Russell said. “You have a captain in the boat, and most of the time it is a dad or relative, and it is something that they can do as a team. Also, go with all their friends and family, it is not just an individual sport anymore.”

For some, fishing at a young age can open doors far beyond the lake.

Former high school angler Chandler Howell credits the program with helping him earn a college fishing scholarship.

For me, it was preparing me to fish collegiately,” Howell said. “I fished for two years at a community college at ICC, and I transferred and got a big scholarship for Blue Mountain Christian University.”

Russell said introducing students early is what makes the difference.

“We have a lot more juniors and that’s great,” Russell said. “We got them starting at 5th grade, even little girls. We’ve got one of the first girls from Petal, MS and has a scholarship to go to college and fish. You don’t hear that much.”

Organizers said beyond competition, the program teaches responsibility, discipline, and preparation.

“We’re here to show these kids to get mature, how to be able to handle yourself while you are on the road, maintenance stuff and just rigor your rods.”

Over 25 schools competed to capture the fishing state title and an entry to the high school national tournament.

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