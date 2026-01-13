Columbus Mayor speaks on Chief Daughtry’s application for Jackson position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry’s name showed up as a finalist for the chief’s job in Jackson, it wasn’t a complete surprise to some Columbus city leaders.

Mayor Stephen Jones said he was aware that Daughtry had applied for the position.

It was revealed last week that the Chief is one of four people on the short-list for the Jackson job and was expected to interview soon.

Jones says the fact that Daughtry made the cut should show residents here what a quality hire he was for the Columbus PD.

“If you really look at it, whether he gets the job or not, we have a chief here – they did a national search, they hired a firm out of Washington to do a national search for their chief, and he made it to the Top 4. He’s one of the four. So, that should tell the citizens of Columbus what we had here already,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

Mayor Jones said that even if Daughtry gets the Jackson job, he believes we capable people who can step up and fill the position.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.