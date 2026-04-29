Columbus to kick off annual Market Street Festival this weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thirty years of food, live music, and fun!

The annual market street festival kicks off this weekend in downtown Columbus.

Festival leaders say they prepare for the big event year-round.

This year, there will be over 150 arts and crafts vendors and over 20 activities for children.

Downtown businesses will also be open throughout the area, and some will have special deals.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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