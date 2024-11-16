Comfortable weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – This is going to be a nice weekend to get outdoors and stay out for a while. Comfortable temperatures in the lower 70s and staying dry.

FRIDAY NIGHT: High school football fans need to think about bundling up for tonight’s games. By kickoff, temperatures are expected to be in the middle 50s. By the drive home, temps will be in the upper 40s. There will be a continuous drop in temperatures the rest of the night thanks to a clear sky, falling into a range of upper 30s to lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Lots of sun for our Saturday! Clear and dry too! High temperatures will be in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Comfortably cool to get outdoors, especially since it is a BYE week for both of our SEC teams. It is going to be another chilly night, with overnight lows dropping into the low to middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Overnight and into our Sunday, clouds and moisture will begin to move back into NE MS. High temperatures will maintain in the lower 70s. Lows will be cool but a bit more tolerable, in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Above average temperatures will stick around for the first few days, reaching the middle 70s. Our next cold front will be a strong one, bringing rain showers and storms plus cooler air! That front is expected to move in sometime on Tuesday. Severe threats are staying low for now but we are going to keep our eyes on it throughout the weekend. That Fall air that we have been waiting on will be arriving, though it’ll take a minute to reach us. Have patience, it is travelling South from Canada!