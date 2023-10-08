Coming together: Faith & Blue Weekend is underway in Point City

WEST POINT, Miss. – Thousands of police agencies across the country are working to build stronger communities through mutual respect and understanding.

Food. Fun. Friendly competition. All three were part of the Faith and Blue celebration in West Point.

The police department partnered with Northside Christian Church for the event. They hope to strengthen ties between the people and law enforcement.

Chief Avery Cook is a West Point native and says he knows that community members want to see an active police presence

“Our theme this year is bringing the community together, bridging that gap with unity,” Cook said. “And we wanted to unify the community itself. Bring law enforcement with the community itself. I think if you be proactive and get involved and get ahead of some of the things that go on, maybe we can prevent it and we can deter these young adults from doing the things that they do.”

Cook said it makes a difference.

“When I thought this job, I wanted to make a difference,” Cook said. “I wanted to make a change and when I leave here, I wanna leave it better than I did. So It’s important we get out in the community and be seen…We want the citizens to know we’re here for you. Our motto is to protect and serve. And that’s what we want to do. We want you to feel safer in your home, and create a safer community for West Point.”

Faith and Blue Weekend will continue throughout Sunday, October 8.

Gospel singers, speakers, and the district attorney are scheduled to join in on the fun starting at 3 p.m.

