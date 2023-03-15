Community Counseling Services hosts Spring Break event in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a spring fling to celebrate Spring Break.

Community Counseling Services hosted the event today at the Mary Holmes College Gym.

More than 200 students participated in fun activities, interactive discussions with their peers, and games.

The theme for the event was “Be a Part of the Solution.” Organizers said the focus was on children’s well-being.

There were also special guests and door prizes.

