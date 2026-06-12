Community members come together for Coffee With the Sheriff in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some would say the best conversations are held over a hot cup of coffee, and at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the department was doing just that.

Community members packed the front office this morning for Coffee With the Sheriff.

Attendees enjoyed a coffee bar and morning sweets.

Residents also had the chance to talk one-on-one with Sheriff Eddie

Hawkins meets new faces in the department and brings up issues and

concerns that are impacting folks in Lowndes County.

“But it wasn’t all talk- the department took donations of non-perishable food and hygiene items that will be dispersed to pantries throughout the county.

This is a chance for the public to come in and have a conversation and get to know us, and the deputies have a one-on-one FaceTime with us and just be able to communicate and voice their concerns that they see that are going on in the county that we may not know about.

So, that is what this is all about, just trying to get everybody together on the same page,” said Sheriff Hawkins.

The department hosts these types of events regularly.

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