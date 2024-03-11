Community Organizers passes out mattresses to amory residents

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) After almost one year after a catastrophic tornado, people in Amory are still feeling the effects. Organizations like Monroe Strong, and the Salvation Army are filling a need that many other relief organizations may not have provided. They’re donating mattresses to storm victims. Northeast Mississippi Salvation Army Director Thomas Marion says this was all about helping the community.

“We have been working with Monroe strong and eight days of hope to get to the people we need to so we can make sure they have a mattress for the kids, so they can have a place to sleep that is comfortable. We know after disaster strikes, we lose everything to storms, so we just wanted to give something back to the community,” said Thomas Marion, Northeast Mississippi Salvation Army

Tracy Hadley, the founder of nonprofit organization “love without walls”, and a volunteer for Monroe Strong made sure to volunteer her time in Amory.

“A lot of people are getting back into their homes, and they do not have bedding, so this allows us to provide mattresses of all sizes to survivors,” said Tracy Hadley, “Love Without Walls” Founder/Monroe Strong Volunteer

Eric Taylor’s suffered damage in the storm. He says appreciates the help he is getting from community organizers.

“We had a lot of water damage; my kids’ beds were destroyed and so was ours. We lost a lot. So, this is very helpful, I mean very very helpful,” said Eric Taylor, Amory Resident

“It is a blessing; it is a blessing definitely because we had a lot of roof damage and water on all of our sleeping arrangements. One year later we are still trying to recover, so this is a blessing, they have really been a blessing,” said Taylor

