Rain Chances Continue for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid conditions stick around for the remainder of the weekend and into the week. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours when we hit our high temperature of the day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: It was a hot Saturday. Lows will drop into the low to mid 70s overnight with a slight chance of a shower.

SUNDAY: Another hot day is ahead with highs in the mid 90s. More isolated/ pop-up showers and storms continue for the afternoon hours. Some areas will experience rain, while others will not. Just keep the rain jacket with you just in case! Stay hydrated as heat indices values head to the triple digits again!

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid 70s with a mostly clear sky overhead.

NEXT WEEK: If you step outside make sure to take a break in the shade as it will stay hot and humid. Head indices continue to be in the triple digits along with afternoon showers being likely.