Complaints leads to vape bust in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Citizen complaints in Tupelo led to a crackdown in stores selling nicotine products to underage people.

After hearing from parents who found that their children had gotten nicotine products, much of it in vape form, Tupelo Police launched an investigation into businesses that are reportedly selling the products.

The legal age to buy nicotine products in Mississippi is 21.

Tupelo Police Department Student Resource Officers, working with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, conducted undercover buys, in which individuals under the age of 21 were reportedly sold nicotine products.

Seven businesses were found to be out of compliance with the law, and 7 employees were issued citations and charged with Distributing Alternative Nicotine Products to Minors.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.