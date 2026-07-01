Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant impacts communities beyond the runway

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – For day one at the Miss Volunteer Mississippi Pageant, it was a chance for contestants to enjoy a welcome reception, then their first rehearsal for one of the elaborate production numbers.

This is the third year for Annie Hillman to compete. Miss Southern Magnolia Volunteer says this pageant system is different than any other.

“It is all about volunteerism and I love we are partnering with the Salvation Army , St Jude, all these organizations dedicated to volunteering and helping others,” Hillman said.

The Miss Volunteer and Miss Teen Volunteer pageants are rooted in the SERVE initiative, which stands for Scholarship, Education, Responsibility, Volunteerism and Empowerment.

“My SERVE initiative is ‘See more Sunsets’ I founded it after the loss of my best friend Anna Kate to suicide when I was just 14. I decided I was not going to let her story end in a loss, I have reached more than one million people across the state,” said Elaina Uzzle, Miss Lawrence County Volunteer.

“It is called the Might of Mentorship, we have the might of mentorship in all of us, a spark to allow us to reach out to people and inspire them to go after their dreams, or instill confidence in younger generation,” said Bella Cochran, Miss Tupelo Volunteer.

“My initiative is epicures epinephrine awareness, I’m allergic to six of the top nine food allergens. I educate others, not only on food allergies, but how to use an epi pen,” said Rebekah Wallace, Miss University Volunteer.

“Music and memories, I focus on nursing homes, music decreases anxiety and depression by fifty percent, I go into the nursing homes and play music that brings back happy feelings,” said Caroline Chaney, Miss Mississippi State Volunteer.

Winners of Miss Volunteer and Miss Teen Volunteer will also be spokespersons for the MHP’s DRIVE Campaign. They travel the state, talking to teens about the dangers of distracted driving.

And each contestant gets to spend pageant week with a “Honeybee Princess’ young girls between 6 and 12 who get mentored by contestants.

‘It is just fun spending time with contestants and going to the pajama party,” said Willa Kate, a Honeybee Princess.

“We get to play and meet other people,” said Bella Anna Grace, a Honeybee Princess.

‘I like to see all the people, dance and get awarded with a crown,” said Elena, a Honeybee Princess.

‘Tea parties, pajama pizza parties, crowning,” said Ainsley, a Honeybee Princess.

‘This is my first time here and I already love the vibes of everyone,” said Gracie Lee Cole, Miss Fulton Teen Volunteer.

The contestants have a busy week, with rehearsals, handing out with their Honeybee Princesses, and take part in a pageant that has an impact far beynd the runway.

Tickets are still available, for information go to missmississippivolunteer.com