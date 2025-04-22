Cotton District Festival sets record numbers for Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville repeats its title as the best small town in the South.

And the Cotton District Arts Festival is a good time to show off the city.

The Starkville Area Arts Council partners with the Cotton District to host the annual arts festival for the public.

The event offers many activities such as live music, an arts and crafts fair, and a 5K run.

One of the event coordinators, Juliette Reid, said it was satisfying to witness the support from the community.

“So it’s a good historical event, but we take a little bit off, but it takes on your plan,” Juliette Reid said. “I mean, if this doesn’t happen in a day. So, we’ve been planning this for months and months, especially with taking the year off. We’ve been planning this for a little longer. How to make this bigger? Better, more friendly to all types of people who are going to come to the festival, really thinking strategically about what works from the past, what didn’t work.”

There were nearly a dozen food vendors and record-setting attendance for the Festival.

People walking through the festival said it’s a tradition for them to take in the sights.

“I was excited to come, because again, like I said, it’s just I know it’s going to be a fun event where, you know, we can see people we know we can, had some good food and visit with some artists and it’s just always I know it’s going to be a good time when I hear about the art festival,” Kim Smith said.

The award-winning festival has been in Starkville for many years and gives folks entertainment for all ages.

“I just came home for the weekend and wanted to come and experience something, see some familiar faces, and just meet new people and stuff,” Atley Thompson said. “So yeah, you run into people, new people. You’ve seen everything, and it’s super nice and stuff. So the ice cream was good, and the food was good. It’s a good historical event, but we take a little bit off.”

The Starkville’s Area Arts Council said there were over 30,000 people who attended the Cotton District Arts Festival.

