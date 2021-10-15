Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The lawyers for accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz say he plans to plead guilty to the 2018 massacre at a Parkland high school. The guilty plea would set up a penalty phase where the 23-year-old Cruz would be fighting against the death penalty and hoping for life without parole. The lawyers on Friday said the guilty pleas will be entered next week. A jury will decide whether Cruz will get the death penalty. The judge hopes that trial will start in January. The news brings some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.