Curfew in effect in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Louisville is now under a nightly curfew. Mayor Will Hill, under the advisement of the administration of the Louisville Police Department, has determined that due to recent gun violence and property crimes, a state of emergency exists in the city.

As a result, a citywide curfew is in effect from 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM beginning Tuesday night, June 7th and running through June 22nd.

The curfew applies to all citizens. There are exceptions for Emergency Personnel and those who are commuting to and from work during those hours, including students going to classes.

Anyone out after the curfew is subject to be stopped by police, and can be fined.

The curfew is set to expire June 22nd, but can be extended in 14 day increments if it’s determined to be necessary.