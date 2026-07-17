Cyclosporiasis outbreak traced to lettuce from Mexico used by Taco Bell, CDC says

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that a lettuce supplier to fast-food giant Taco Bell has been linked to a nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak that has sickened thousands of people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Friday.

A traceback investigation by the Food and Drug Administration identified a single supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico that was used by Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia, the CDC said. A source familiar with the investigation told CBS News the supplier is Taylor Farms.

Taylor Farms, based in Salinas, California, is a supplier to several major restaurant chains across the U.S.

The company said in a statement Friday that, based on information provided by the FDA, it is “voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico.”

“As a family-owned and operated company, we are deeply concerned for those who became ill, their families, and the many Americans whose trust in the safety of their fresh produce has been shaken,” Taylor Farms said, adding, “We are committed to doing everything in our power to restore that confidence.”

The company noted that no Taylor Farms-branded salads or kits are associated with the outbreak.

Taco Bell said Thursday that it had taken “immediate action to voluntarily remove potentially impacted lettuce from a supplier in select states.”

The outbreak, a diarrheal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora, was first reported in early May and has since spread to 34 states, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It has sickened at least 1,644 people, per CDC data, including at least 94 hospitalizations. But the CDC’s tally lags behind state health departments, which have reported much larger numbers of cases. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 5,000 confirmed cases as of Friday, including 102 that required hospitalization.

Last year, an E. coli outbreak was linked to onions provided to several restaurants from a Taylor Farms facility in Colorado. As a result, McDonald’s was briefly forced to stop using onions on its Quarter Pounders at some locations.

On its website, Taylor Farms bills itself as the “leading global producer of salads and healthy fresh foods, with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Western Europe.”

According to the CDC, cyclosporiasis symptoms usually begin about a week after infection, and the illness can last anywhere from two days to two weeks or more. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, nausea and fatigue.

Cyclosporiasis spreads when infected feces contaminate food and water. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, previous outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada were linked to bagged salad mixes and kits, fresh cilantro, fresh basil, raspberries, snow peas and green onions.

Experts say people are advised to wash all fresh produce and cook all food when possible.

“The best way to avoid ingesting it is to cook your food,” Dr. Nuwan Gunawardhana, an infectious disease expert at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, told CBS News, adding that brushing or scrubbing vegetables can also help get rid of it. “But it’s also known to be extremely adherent to surfaces, so it won’t protect you 100%.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X