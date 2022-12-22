Dangerous cold on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures go from the 50s into the single digits by Thursday night. Wind chills will be below zero.

THURSDAY: An overcast sky will continue today with occasional drizzle or light rain through the day. Highs will still struggle into the lower 50s with southwest breezes.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The well-advertised powerful cold front will make its quick sweep across north MS shortly after sunset. As the front passes, expect rapid drops in temperature…on the order of 20 degrees or more in an hour. Winds could also gust up to 30-40 mph immediately as the front passes. Scattered light rain will remain possible until the front passes, then expect a quick changeover to sleet to light snow/flurries after 6p. Snow accumulation is most likely for areas roughly along & north of US 278; here, up to 1/2″ of snow could accumulate. Accumulations are not expected elsewhere. Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits to lower 10s with below zero wind chills. In the wind chill warning, wind chills could approach -15 to -18°.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, but temperatures will stay in the teens to lower 20s for highs. Wind chills will only make it to the single digits thanks to persistent northwest breezes.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Sunshine will stick around, but so will the cold. Highs will stay at or below freezing both days with morning temperatures still in the 10s/teens.

NEXT WEEK: Conditions stay chilly Monday, but a gradual rebound in temperature is expected into the middle of the week. Highs should be back in the 50s Wednesday.