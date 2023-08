Democratic nominee for Secretary of State withdraws from race

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Democratic nominee for the Secretary of State race withdrew for medical reasons.

Shuwaski Young said he recently suffered a hypertensive crisis.

His original intent was to continue campaigning but said he can no longer do that.

Young had recently challenged Secretary of State Michael Watson to a debate.

Young grew up in Neshoba County.

