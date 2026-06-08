DHR and Alabama DOE team up to distribute Summer EBT benefits

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The State of Alabama is making sure children in low-income households have help with meals this Summer.

The Department of Human Resources and the State Department of Education are teaming up to distribute Summer EBT benefits, known as SUN Bucks, to eligible school-aged children.

SUN Bucks will provide a one-time issue of 120 dollars per school-aged child to low-income families to help in buying groceries during the Summer.

These are a seasonal supplement to free and reduced price lunches provided during the school year.

They will be automatically issued to children who have been approved by application or direct certification and are attending a school that offers the National School Lunch or School Breakfast Programs.

Children who are directly certified through the State Department of Education in programs such as SNAP, TANF, or Medicaid will be automatically eligible.

Other students may be eligible based on household income.

Heads of households should visit the Alabama SUN Bucks website to apply or receive additional information.

You can also call the SUN Bucks customer service center or email support at alabama-sunbucks.com with questions.

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