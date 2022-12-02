Department of Labor reports adding more jobs than expected in the US

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – The latest data from the Department of Labor shows the economy added a better-than-expected 263,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate remains at 3.7%.

U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in November, continuing a surprisingly strong pace of expansion this year despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to put the brakes on the labor market.

The unemployment rate in the state of Mississippi according to the state’s economic glance is at 3.8% and that was in October.

