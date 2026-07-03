7 Days for the Troops celebrates 20th year raising money for disabled veterans

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As the Fundraiser kicked off, Tupelo mayor Todd Jordan encouraged people in the mall food court to not miss out on special shirts, made for the 20th 7 Days for the troops event.

Mayor Jordan says it is an honor to be part of the event, which raises money for disabled veterans and those who need other types of assistance.

“Veterans have pride, a lot of times they will not reach out to let you know they need help, so if you see or hear of a veteran in need, just reach out,” Mayor Jordan said.

Scott Burns has been reaching out on behalf of fellow veterans for twenty years now. Burns served in the Marines, and is now a double amputee due to a service related injury. In 2006, he and some volunteers built a tower in the mall parking lot, he raised money for veterans by camping out, on top of the tower, for one week.

‘That was a one time deal, we weren’t planning on going twenty years, but here we are, and this is our last official honor tower event,” Burns said.

local businesses have donated more than 6 thousand dollars in raffle items including guns, furniture, clothes, a track chair and much more. To buy raffle tickets, you scan the QR code. Donations can also be made in person, at the Honor Tower.

This year’s event looks a little different, Because of medical issues, this year is the first time Burns will not be staying overnight in the mall. He is having veterans and volunteers fill in those overnight shifts.

Marine Veteran Chuck Anderson is staying two nights. He says 7 Days for the Troops helps those disabled veterans who have unique needs.

“Reaching out and being able to provide those wheelchair ramps and things like that in homes, where the gap happens, between medicines, and assisted living, mobility. In rural Mississippi, a regular wheelchair can’t get through that stuff,” Anderson said.

Burns recruited me to spend Tuesday night inside the Honor Tower.

‘In January I announced we wouldn’t do the event, because of medical stuff, I had people step up and say, we will spend the night if you will do the day stuff,” Burns said.

So my night in the mall came to an end, and I can tell you, the music and the lights stay on, but Scott Burns has been doing this for 20 years, seven days at a time. You may not be called to spend the night on a tower or inside the mall, but we can all do something for veterans, through 7 Days for the Troops.

To donate, go to 7 Days for the Troops Facebook page and look for the QR code with the raffle flyer.