Dog saved from a structure fire in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters save a dog from a structure fire in Oktibbeha County.

Crews responded to a call around 9:40 pm on Monday.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner told WCBI that when firefighters arrived on the scene of the mobile home, they discovered the fire had spread to the living room and bedroom area.

Firefighters with East Oktibbeha and Bell Schoolhouse Volunteer Fire Departments extinguished the blaze.

The structure sustained heavy damage.

No injuries have been reported.

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