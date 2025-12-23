DOJ sues Illinois’ governor over laws protecting immigrants at courthouses and hospitals

CHICAGO (AP) — Associated Press reports that the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Monday against Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker over new state laws aimed at protecting immigrants at courthouses, hospitals, and day cares.

Pritzker signed a set of laws earlier this month that ban civil arrests at and around courthouses statewide and require hospitals, day care centers, and public universities to have procedures for handling civil immigration operations and protecting personal information.

The laws, which took effect immediately, also provide legal steps for people whose constitutional rights were violated during the federal enforcement action in the Chicago area, including $10,000 in damages for someone unlawfully arrested while attempting to attend a court proceeding.

Immigration and legal advocates have applauded the legislation, saying many immigrants were avoiding courthouses, hospitals, and schools out of fear of being detained.

Lawrence Benito, executive director of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, called the laws “a brave choice.”

“Our collective resistance to ICE and CBP’s violent attacks on our communities goes beyond community-led rapid response; it includes legislative solutions as well,” he said at the time.

The Justice Department argues that Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who are both named in the lawsuit and both Democrats, violated the U.S. Constitution with the laws, which they say “threaten the safety of federal officers,” according to a statement Monday evening. The lawsuit is part of an effort by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to identify state and local laws the agency says impede federal immigration operations.

Pritzker and Raoul did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

When signing the bills, Pritzker acknowledged that they might be challenged in court.

“No doubt, they have the ability to go to court about it, but I believe this is not just a good law, but a great law,” Pritzker said.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” which appears to have largely wound down for now, arrested more than 4,000 people. Data on those arrested from early September through mid-October showed only 15% had criminal records, with traffic offenses, misdemeanors or nonviolent felonies comprising the vast majority.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X