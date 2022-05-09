Dry, increasingly warm work week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A week of quiet and increasingly warm weather lies ahead this week.

MONDAY: The comfortable weather from over the weekend continues into Monday. Expect plenty of sun with highs in the low to possibly middle 80s with low humidity.

REST OF WEEK: Plenty of sun is on tap each day with highs in the 80s and lows generally in the 60s. Lows could dip back into the upper 50s later in the week.

WEEKEND: The weather stays seasonably warm in the 80s with a slight chance of a few downpours each afternoon, but no major rain chances are expected.