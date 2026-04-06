Dry Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After some much needed rainfall this weekend, we are drying out for the new week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy conditions will hang around overnight as temperatures drop into the mid-40’s. Overall a calm night with slightly chilly conditions.

MONDAY: Temperatures will climb into the low-70’s in the afternoon, with partly cloudy conditions through the day. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds will clear by Tuesday, with mostly sunny conditions through the day. Highs will be in the mid-70’s.