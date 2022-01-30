East Webster celebrates Zy Ford’s Mr. Football honors

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) — East Webster running back and linebacker Zy Ford made history for the Wolverines by becoming the first ever class 2A Mr. Football to come out of the Mississippi program.

By East Webster standards — that was a call for celebration. The school held a ceremony to honor Ford for his accomplishment on Friday.

For the Wolverines this past season, the Louisiana Tech commit racked up 132 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss and 7 sacks along with rushing for over 800 yards and 10 touchdowns.