Ecru turns out for a night for St. Jude

“I was diagnosed with a brain tumor at three months, had seven surgeries, go every year for checkups. They told me I had a five percent chance of living, and if I did, I wouldn’t play any sports, and now I play football. And am blessed,” Hill said.

Hill was joined by fellow cancer survivors and St Jude patients for the night. Coach Murray Collum, who is a St Jude hero, has run marathons for the children’s hospital around the globe. He contacted Nate’s Steakhouse, which donated all tips and a portion of proceeds from the evening. Then, other downtown Ecru businesses joined in.

“It is really special; the whole city is involved. McCoy’s Grocery cookies and lemonade, Happy Hangers a back-to-school sale, Zuby’s Café was doing the same thing as Nate’s whole downtown area got together. It’s been a huge success,” Collum said.

Each St Jude patient, including my nephew, Jorden, who just celebrated his 22nd birthday, gave their testimony during the fundraiser.

St Jude patients say they are glad to share how St Jude impacted their families and the importance of donating to the world-renowned hospital.