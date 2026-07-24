Ecru turns out for a night for St. Jude
ECRU, MISS. (WCBI) – As JJ Hill was posing for photos and talking with MSU fans about the outlook for the upcoming season, he was also encouraging diners at Nate’s Steak House to give generously to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For Hill, it’s personal.
“I was diagnosed with a brain tumor at three months, had seven surgeries, go every year for checkups. They told me I had a five percent chance of living, and if I did, I wouldn’t play any sports, and now I play football. And am blessed,” Hill said.
Hill was joined by fellow cancer survivors and St Jude patients for the night. Coach Murray Collum, who is a St Jude hero, has run marathons for the children’s hospital around the globe. He contacted Nate’s Steakhouse, which donated all tips and a portion of proceeds from the evening. Then, other downtown Ecru businesses joined in.
“It is really special; the whole city is involved. McCoy’s Grocery cookies and lemonade, Happy Hangers a back-to-school sale, Zuby’s Café was doing the same thing as Nate’s whole downtown area got together. It’s been a huge success,” Collum said.
Each St Jude patient, including my nephew, Jorden, who just celebrated his 22nd birthday, gave their testimony during the fundraiser.
St Jude patients say they are glad to share how St Jude impacted their families and the importance of donating to the world-renowned hospital.
“I had leukemia, got it when I was three, last chemo was when I was six, went through many complications, left leg almost had to be amputated, I wasn’t supposed to survive, by a miracle of God I did. I was supposed to be mentally impaired, but I am here, an all-A honor roll student, Beta club student, studied astrophysics at a pre-college program for talented youth,” said Lilly Baker, a St. Jude patient.
“A diagnosis doesn’t define them, it is strength, not weakness, I overcame this, I am beating this, even those who go through hardships, they can say, I beat this, St Jude gives so many opportunities without the burden of ‘ can I even afford to get my child well,” said Kathryn Smith, a St. Jude patient.
Organizers say they will hold another St Jude night next year in Ecru.
And we are told that the Ecru Night for St Jude brought in more than $10,000 for the children’s hospital.