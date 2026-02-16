Eileen Gu wins silver in freestyle big air at Winter Olympics, Canada’s Megan Oldham takes gold

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that defending Olympic champion Eileen Gu took silver in freeski big air at the 2026 Winter Olympics as Canada’s Megan Oldham won the gold medal on Monday night.

Oldham topped the 10-woman final with a combined score of 180.75 points from two jumps. Gu was next with 179. Italy’s Flora Tabanelli took bronze while competing with an injured ACL.

This is the second medal for the 24-year-old Oldham at these Winter Games. She won bronze in freeski slopestyle last week.

Gu also won silver in slopestyle and still has her best event, the halfpipe.

