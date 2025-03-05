Emergency officials give storm preparation tips

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You can’t stop a storm, but you can prepare for it.

Severe weather is on the way for parts of Northeast Mississippi and Northwest Alabama.

The biggest concern? High winds that could cause damage and power outages.

“We’re going to see those winds picking up probably around early Tuesday morning, and that’s going to continue until the evening hours on Wednesday. Actually, just got issued under that high wind advisory,” said McKinley Dean, a WCBI Meteorologist.

Dean said there will also be a quick line of storms between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4.

With strong winds expected, preparation is key.

Emergency officials said now is the time to make a safety plan.

“Where are you going to go? If you’re going to go to shelter, know what shelter is near you. And if not, if you’re going to stay in your home, know a safe place in your home. It has to be a room with no windows and an interior room in your house. Just stay there until the tornado passes,” said Cindy Lawrence, Lowndes County Emergency Management Director.

Though the tornado chances are low, high winds can still cause a lot of damage.

Lawrence suggested securing any outside items such as garbage cans or patio furniture.

“Anything that can fly around can become debris, and it can damage your home. So, that’s why we tell people that to just secure it or just remove it from the outside,” said Lawrence.

She also encouraged those with breathing machines to seek help with their equipment before the storm, in case of a power outage.

“If you’re on any type of life support equipment such as dialysis, ventilators, or any type of equipment like that, just make sure you have your batteries fully charged for your portable, make sure you know how to transfer from electrical to portable,” said Lawrence.

Emergency officials also recommend having a weather radio on hand for alerts.

And if you live in a mobile home, consider moving to a sturdier structure before the storm arrives.

According to the National Weather Service, those in mobile homes are at a higher risk for severe weather.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) encouraged them to also seek shelter in a safer location if possible.

