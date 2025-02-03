Fatal trailer fire is under investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – According to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant, an early morning fire has claimed the life of a Caledonia man.

The fire was called into Lowndes County 911 At Around 06:33 Saturday morning by someone passing by that saw the mobile home smoking.

After Lowndes County Volunteer Firefighters battled, the blaze, the victim was found deceased.

The victim has been identified as 69-year-old Gerald Michael Wipney.

The Stanley Rd fire is believed to have started from a small heater used in the bedroom.

“Smoke detectors are a key element to having in your house. If you don’t have them, get in contact with somebody and see if you can get some.” said Lowndes County Coordinator Neal Austin. “They sell them at Lowe’s, we try to do programs from time to time to help people get smoke detectors but that’s important part. Check your batteries, make sure that they are operational and check just like your life depends on it.”

The State Fire Marshal has been on scene Saturday afternoon and more info will be released later.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.