FBI formally refuses to share evidence in Alex Pretti killing, Minnesota investigators say

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that Minnesota’s top investigative agency said Monday the federal government has formally refused to hand over evidence and information in the killing of Alex Pretti.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the FBI’s refusal to cooperate is “concerning and unprecedented.”

The FBI has also withheld evidence in the federal killing of Renee Good and the shooting of a Venezuelan national last month. The BCA said it has reiterated requests for evidence and information in all three shootings.

“Our agency has committed to the FBI and Department of Justice that should its stance change, we remain willing to share information that we have obtained with that agency and would welcome a joint investigation,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “We will continue to pursue all legal avenues to gain access to relevant information and evidence.”

Federal agents shot and killed Pretti in south Minneapolis on Jan. 24. Federal investigators physically prevented BCA agents from gathering evidence at the scene, and the BCA successfully requested a restraining order to prevent the Department of Homeland Security from destroying or altering evidence. Days later, though, a federal judge lifted the order, saying the concerns over evidence tampering were undeveloped.

On Sunday, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty told WCCO she plans to send a written demand for evidence in Pretti’s killing to the U.S. departments of Justice and Homeland Security. She previously sent a similar letter regarding Good’s killing, and is investigating the shooting of the Venezuelan national as well.

Earlier this month, Pretti’s family called for the FBI and BCA to investigate his killing jointly.

“Justice and accountability requires a thorough and impartial investigation to establish the facts. A truly joint state and federal investigation would be a welcome development,” the family said in a statement.

A report released by the Democratic members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform earlier this month accused the Trump administration of lying to “cover up misconduct” in the killings of Good and Pretti.

