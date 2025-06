FD responds to a house fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Columbus Firefighters battled blazes.

At around 12 pm, June 28, the Columbus Fire and Rescue were on scene for a fully involved house fire.

The home is located on 515 Holly Hills Road.

At this time, it is unclear if any injuries have been reported or how the fire started.

More details will be released at a later time.

