FEMA Awards $50M for southern mitigation projects; $2.5M allocated to Long Beach Harbor

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WXXV) – According to sister station WXXV, FEMA is making $50 million available for mitigation projects in southern states.

Mississippi is seeing funds for the state capital, but Long Beach Harbor is also receiving funds.

A total of $2.5 million is being set aside for the city’s harbor mitigation project.

The projects were authorized by Congress through the Homeland Security and Additional Continuing Appropriations Act.

All funding was made possible through FEMA’s pre-disaster mitigation grant program.

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