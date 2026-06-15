Fire breaks out at North Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CBS affiliate WJTV reports that firefighters responded to a house fire in North Jackson.

The fire occurred at a home on Autumn Hill Cove just before 11:00 am on June 15, 2026.

Chief Fire Investigator Charles Felton said when crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

After the fire was extinguished, Felton said units could not determine the origin or the cause of the fire. They requested a fire investigator.

At this time, the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

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