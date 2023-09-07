Fire destroys house in Starkville Wednesday night; No injuries reported

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters arrived at a home in Starkville Wednesday night that was engulfed in flames.

Around 11:30, East Oktibbeha Volunteer Firefighters arrived at a home on Cambridge Drive.

No one was at the home during the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The alarm system inside the home notified the alarm company about the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter