Fisackerly Wins 40 Under 40 in Economic Development Award

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Meryl Fisackerly, Chief Operating Officer of the Golden Triangle Development LINK has been announced as a recipient of the 2023 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award, the biennial award recognizing rising stars under 40 years old in the economic development industry.

The awards program is hosted by Development Counsellors International (DCI), a New York-based integrated marketing firm that works with economic development and travel organizations around the globe, and Jorgenson Consulting, a leading national executive search firm serving organizations in non-profit, economic, and community development industries. An independent selection committee of six economic development leaders and site selection consultants evaluated nominations based on the demonstration of strong leadership, commitment, and innovation every day in the workplace.

“The purpose-driven work of economic development plays a vital role in communities around the world, and much of it is led by young professionals,” said Julie Curtin, president of DCI’s economic development practice. “These 40 rising stars are contributing their creativity, dedication, and leadership to make a tremendous impact in their communities and our industry as a whole, and I so look forward to what lies ahead in their careers.”

“Meryl has emerged as one of our industry’s generational talents. One of the quickest learners I have worked with in my career, she possesses an uncanny ability to compartmentalize, analyze and organize a plan for dealing with complex issues. I am not surprised her skills are being recognized,” said Joe Max Higgins, Jr., CEO of the GTR LINK.

In her current role, Meryl’s scope of work includes oversight of the organization’s day-to-day operations, industrial recruitment and retention, and private-sector fundraising. Meryl also serves as the administrator of the Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority (LCIDA) where she handles day-to-day operations, management of a budget in excess of $2.5 million, oversight of land development, and management of contract providers.

“The economic development industry continues to evolve and these rising leaders are stepping up to the challenge,” said Todd Jorgenson, managing director and principal of Jorgenson Consulting, Inc. “Congratulations to these 40 winners – and to the communities that are lucky to benefit from their expertise.”

Award winners were announced last night at a reception hosted by DCI and Jorgenson at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa. The ceremony was held in conjunction with the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) 2023 Leadership Summit, the only conference held exclusively for Certified Economic Developers and senior managers in the profession.

For more information on the 40 Under 40 awards program and this year’s winners, visit econdev40under40.com.

Official attached release.

