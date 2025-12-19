Ford recalls nearly 273,000 vehicles over rollaway risk

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS say Ford Motor is recalling nearly 273,000 vehicles due to an issue with the parking function that could cause cars to roll away, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects certain F-150 Lightning BEV pickup trucks with model years 2022-2026; Mustang Mach-E cars with model years 2024-2026; and Maverick pickups with model years 2025-2026.

The integrated parking module in those vehicles may fail to lock into park when drivers shift into that gear, NHTSA said in a notice.

Ford plans to issue letters notifying owners of the issue on Feb. 2, 2026. The faulty software can be updated “over-the-air,” which is done remotely, or by the dealer, NHTSA said. Ford’s number for this recall is 25C69.

Ford recalled more than 197,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles in June over a separate problem with the cars’ door latches.

