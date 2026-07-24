Former Cowboys star Tony Romo arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Wisconsin, sheriff says

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports NFL analyst Tony Romo was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk in Milwaukee, the county sheriff’s office confirmed.

Romo was pulled over around 6 pm. Thursday, driving southbound on I-43 near downtown Milwaukee, according to an arrest report. The report said he performed poorly on a field sobriety test, so deputies took him into custody on suspicion of OWI, or operating while intoxicated. He was booked at the Milwaukee County Jail and released around 11 pm.

Romo has a court date scheduled for September 21 at 8:30 am.

He is a native of Burlington, Wisconsin, about 30 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

CBS News Texas is reaching out to CBS Sports with a request for comment.

The sheriff’s office said the matter remains under investigation.

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