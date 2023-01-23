Former MSU wide receiver Rara Thomas arrested on felony charge

Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested Monday morning by the UGA Police Department. He was charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence.

Thomas was released at 12:36 p.m. — eight hours after being booked — on $1,850 worth of bonds.

He entered the transfer portal in early December, then committed to Georgia on Dec. 22. Georgia athletics released the following statement regarding his arrest:

“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”