2025 HSFT Stop #11: Smithville

SMITHVILLE, MS (WCBI)- Smithville football has certainly seen better days. After the Seminoles concluded 2024 with just one victory, the school made a change, hiring Mooresville’s Jimmy Young to be their new head coach. After eight seasons with the Troopers, Young left his hometown and says that the decision to take the Smithville one was not an easy choice.

“These kids have made it tremendously easy to come here,” Young said. “They’ve made the change super easy. They’ve come in and accepted me as one of their own. They’re working hard for me, they’re buying into what we’re wanting to do, our culture, our standard, and our expectation, which is winning here at Smithville. I’m just super excited about our boys. They’ve been tremendous and I’m super proud to be their coach.”

Young’s goal is to change the culture of the program and believes that his team can be the first to bring the Seminoles back to their successful ways.

“When you talk long-term success, I don’t think it’s just in this season. I think it’s the success of getting the junior high and elementary kids back and excited about football here at Smithville. I think that’s what these kids want to do. They realize that kids are looking up to them and they understand the expectation standard of the Smithville Seminole tradition. When you talk about Wes saying they want to bring it back to the winning ways, that’s what he’s talking about. He’s talking about that tradition where kids grow up wearing Noles across their chest and they’re super excited about Friday nights out here at the swamp.”

Young’s players have taken in their new coach with open arms, embracing the new culture and buying into his system. If there’s one thing that’s been clear, this team wants to win.

“There’s definitely a whole new mentality on the team,” senior offensive lineman Wes Wiggins said. “You’ve got guys coming in and doing extra work at night. You’ve got people going to the gym extra, and it’s not just a few kids; it’s everybody. I think everybody wants to win this year.”

“It feels a lot different,” quarterback Peyton Cook said. “I think everyone thinks that we’re going to come out and win. Most people around here don’t, but I think our team thinks we’re gonna win. But like I said, a lot of people don’t. I think we’re underdogs.”

The young era will begin at Smithville on August 28 when they host Ashland.