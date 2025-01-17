Former West Point head coach looks to continue success at Gordo

Chris Chambless won seven state championships during his tenure in Mississippi.

GORDO, AL- It was a very simple reason that Chris Chambless, the seven-time state championship winning head coach at West Point High School, decided to end his retirement and take the same position at Gordo.

“Competition. Those competitive juices still flow,” Chambless said.

The Greenwave’s former head coach, Gus Smith, resigned after a second-round loss in the playoffs this past season. Chambless, who was still helping out West Point this past season, noticed the opening and started to research the school’s football history. The school reached out to Chambless after the season and the two sides met to discuss the opening.

Just weeks after West Point’s state-record 13th state championship victory, Chambless accepted the opportunity to coach Gordo. Oddly enough, with Greenwave once again. He will make his head coaching debut later this year in August.

