HSFT STOP #14: NANIH WAIYA

Nanih Waiya football secured their first playoff victory since 2020 when the warriors took down Leake County last season. Now, the team is back with playoff experience, trying to bring Nanih Waiya back to the state finals.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement around our program, we’ve been a program that’s had a lot of success the last ten years, but the last couple we haven’t,” Courtney said. “But we got to the playoffs and won a game in the playoffs last year. These kids have gotten a taste of it and they’re really excited. This is a bunch, we make no bones about it, we’ve been waiting on since they have been playing since 9th grade. Now, to have a big senior class we’re excited about them and the potential that they have.”

Head coach James Courtney knows the value of having a bond bigger than football and believes that this senior class has a special one.

“They like each other, for one, that means a lot,” Courtney said. “Sometimes you have a groups that don’t really get along. This group gets along. They’ve pushed each other, they’re excited, and they actually like to play football. Some kids say they do but they really enjoy playing and they enjoy hitting people so they’re a group that we really look forward to seeing what they bring to the table this year.”

Now with a previous playoff run behind them, the players are eager to get back out on the field and advance farther than they did last season.

“I think we’ve just grown together more,” Kade Massey said. “Last year, we had all been together but we were still trying to figure out new spots. For me, last year was my first year at quarterback and we were all just trying to learn new spots that we stepped into. This year we’ve already had that year to grow together and I think we’re going to be more connected. We’re gonna have that flow a little better this year.”

“I just love the guys so much,” Briceton Boler said. “I love playing football, I’m trying to make it to college football, and I love these guys like I always do. This summer has been amazing. Its hot but we’ve been working in this heat. I love the weight room, I love the field, I love all of that.”

Nanih Waiya will open their season against Vardaman on August 29.